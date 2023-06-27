Just ahead of their highly anticipated nationwide headlining summer tour, multi-platinum and 4x Grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have just released their brand new single, “Run All Night.” It is the first original song released from the band since their 2022 album, Chaos In Bloom.

“Run All Night” opens with a somber piano line that slowly builds up into a full-fledged uplifting and foot-stomping ballad. “I killed my father’s name before it killed me,” reflects frontman John Rzeznik on the song as he traces the map of his life and destinations still to be experienced.

“‘Run All Night’ is about escaping from your circumstances, and finding hope in the wild unknown of the night,” adds Rzeznik about the song.

Goo Goo Dolls will be kicking off their “Big Night Out Tour” on July 24th, with special support coming from O.A.R. The two groups recently teamed up for a cover of Tom Petty’s iconic “I Won’t Back Down,” and on Thursday, July 13th Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge will perform the song live on Good Morning America. Following the performance, Goo Goo Dolls will perform “Run All Night” live on television for the fist time on GMA3 that same day.

After O.A.R. wraps up supporting through the entire first leg, Fitz and the Tantrums will join as support for the second leg to take place this September. Traversing through major outdoor venues coast-to-coast, the North American run will see Goo Goo Dolls delivering career-encompassing sets that feature songs from their new album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography including the indelible hit “Iris,” which eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify last year.

The band will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

More information on tickets can be found here, with the full list of dates from the Goo Goo Dolls being found below.

Tour dates:

Jul 24 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park *

Jul 26 – Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park Amphitheater *

Jul 27 – Saint Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

Jul 29 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater *

Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

Aug 01 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park *

Aug 02 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre *

Aug 04 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Aug 05 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

Aug 06 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – The Pavilion *

Aug 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC *

Aug 09 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest *

Aug 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Borgata *

Aug 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

Aug 13 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater *

Aug 15 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

Aug 16 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater *

Aug 18 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion *

Aug 19 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

Aug 20 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *

Aug 22 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

Aug 23 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

Aug 25 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater *

Aug 26 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park *

Aug 27 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre *

Aug 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

Aug 31 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater *

Sep 02 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *

Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery *

Sep 04 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Sep 06 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre *

Sep 07 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Sep 12 – Eugene, OR – The Cuthbert Amphitheater #

Sep 14 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center #

Sep 15 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #

Sep 16 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center #

Sep 18 – Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Amphitheater #

Sep 20 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove #

Sep 22 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater #

Sep 23 – Omaha, NE – The Astro #

Sep 24 – Decatur, IL – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater #

Sep 26 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit #

Sep 27 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #

Sep 29 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater #

Sep 30 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

* With O.A.R.

# With Fitz and The Tantrums