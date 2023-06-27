Battle Creek, Saskatchewan’s Colter Wall has just released his latest single, “For A Long While.” The song is lifted from his upcoming album, Little Songs, which will be released on July 14th via Wall’s longtime label La Honda Records and new partner RCA Records.

If his latest single “Corralling the Blues” was a glimpse into the hard times surrounding rural, agricultural communities, then Wall’s new single “For A Long While” is the other side of the coin, laying out exactly what brings a smile to the beloved ranch hand’s face. It’s a prairie ode to a great guitar, timeless song, rest after a long day’s work, and never-ending itch to roam — topped off by a breezy harmonica and slide guitar melodies.

Little Songs features eight originals inspired by — and written in — Wall’s home of Battle Creek, Saskatchewan, along with a Hoyt Axton cut, “Evangelina,” and a cover of Ian Tyson’s “The Coyote & The Cowboy.”

Just like on his 2020 Billboard-charting album, Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punch Songs, Wall and his longtime touring band retreated to to Yellowdog Studios in Wimberly, Texas to cut the ten tracks that ultimately made up Little Songs. With co-producer Patrick Lyons, Wall tracked eight original songs and the aforementioned two fan-favorite covers from Tyson and Axton. Little Songs is an upbeat, sometimes somber glimpse into the rural work and social life of the Canadian West, and, more so than with previous albums, opens emotional turns as mature and heartening as the resonant baritone voice writing them.

Additionally, Wall is set to make his first of two rare live appearances this weekend at Denver’s Dusty Boots Festival before heading up to Montana’s Under The Big Sky on July 14th. For more information or to buy tickets, please head here.

