Atlanta native burgeoning rap star, Rico Cash, keeps up motion with his new video “Invisible” – the visual captures all the things that matter to the rapper – including his friends, business team, family, and heartfelt moments from his baby shower with Lira Galore. The video was shot in Atlanta, GA – and the track was produced by Melz Eardrummerz.

Rico Cash is determined to pave his own lane while staying true to his Westside Atlanta roots and remaining passionate about unapologetically telling his story through his music. He’s been seen on The Shade Room, Hollywood Unlocked, Lyrical Lemonade, BET, Revolt, Apple Music’s Ebro Discovered, and more.

Take a look at “Invisible” below.