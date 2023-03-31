Tyler Posey has shared his newest single “Don’t Mind Me” off of his upcoming album “UNRAVEL”, out May 26. Dripping with a healthy dose of early 2000’s nostalgia, the new track is “definitely a song that says don’t take life too seriously,” according to Tyler.

“Don’t Mind Me’ was the last song we wrote for this album. I wrote the guitar and music what feels like almost a year before the lyrics. I sat with it for a while. The production that Matt Malpass put behind the guitar that I wrote reminded me of a very specific time of music in the late 90’s/early 2000’s, so I went with that vibe for the melody. I love the wordy chorus too.” – Tyler Posey

Tyler Posey is no stranger to the spotlight. His storied acting and music career spans over a decade starring in dozens of TV shows and movies including Teen Wolf and Truth or Dare, as well as being a member of multiple bands including PVMNTS and Five North. In 2020, Posey decided to take a big step in his music career by becoming a solo artist

Standing alone in the spotlight for the first time has been freeing in more ways than one, least of all when it comes to his courage to open up about the hell that was 2020. The early days of the COVID pandemic were particularly pronounced for him, exacerbating deep-rooted anxiety, depression and childhood trauma that manifested in a self-destructive pattern of drug and alcohol abuse. Left to his own devices while quarantine orders ruled Los Angeles, life inside Posey’s home became a dangerous cycle of isolation and intoxication.

This new chapter of Posey’s career sets off a powder keg of personal reflection and growth, grounded by his elastic voice, juxtaposing a devil-may-care growl and smooth-throated pop-punk sheen.

UNRAVEL Tracklist 1. Get Out Alive 2. Attic 3. Lemon 4. Understand 5. I Fall Alone 6. Standing On The Edge 7. Hands & Knees 8. World Class Loser 9. Gravity 10. Shit Parade 11. Piece Of Shit 12. Don’t Mind Me 13. Runnin 14. Out Loud 15. Sing 16. Unravel

