Today, Columbus, Ohio alternative/indie/rock duo Twenty One Pilots have announced that they will be releasing their MTV Unplugged performance on April 21st, 2023. The set will be released on vinyl, CD, and digital formats and includes stripped-down renditions of songs such as “Stressed Out,” “Car Radio,” and “Heathens.”

“Preparing for ‘MTV Unplugged’ will always live as a special moment for us as friends and collaborators,” frontman Tyler Joseph said of the special upon its premiere last June. “[Drummer] Josh [Dun] and I challenged each other, learned new things about music production, we practiced his singing together, called each other about nightmares of messing up.”

“After memorizing 175+ musical cues, we eventually had to get on stage and press ‘start’ on the loop,” Joseph continued. “I’m being a little dramatic, but I’m proud of him. And I am proud of the result. But I think it’s the time spent preparing together that will mean the most.”

Twenty One Pilots’ MTV Unplugged performance is available for pre-order/pre-save today here. The vinyl will be an exclusive blue color way, and the CD will be accompanied by a 24-page photography booklet. In addition, the band has launched a new MTV Unplugged merchandise collection that pays tribute to the iconic performance and is available on their official store here.

