Oak Park recording artist Lil Dallas bounces back from adversity with releasing his new breakout single “Betrayed” featuring popular Bay Area rapper and Yo Gotti signee Mozzy. On the dark collaboration, Lil Dallas and Mozzy express their distaste for disloyalty with credible wordplay and deeply invested street lingo. Lil Dallas exhibits Lil Dallas an authentic melodic style — but also witty — and West Coast nostalgia.

“Betrayed” appears on Lil Dallas’s new standout mixtape, Finally Free, which dropped this month. Along with Mozzy, the project features guest appearances by SeddyHendrix, eazymoneyLeek, MBKTino and MBKMoney, and VdmKay. After serving an 11-year sentence, Lil Dallas caught fame in 2019 his breakout I Am Money EP series. Releasing buzzworthy projects consistently, Lil Dallas has established a signature style that’s charismatic meets gritty street references that fans can’t get enough of.

After Finally Free, out now, Lil Dallas promises more new music on the way with bigger collaborations coming soon. For more on Lil Dallas, follow him daily on social media. Listen below.