Following recent radio success with their two latest singles — “Sticky” and “Loved You a Little,” with the latter featuring Taking Back Sunday and Charlotte Sands — The Maine continue to push forward.

The band have unveiled their newest single, “Box In a Heart,” which features a guest performance from Renforshort. The song is an acoustic-driven song that serves as a change of pace following the two aforementioned singles, and finds the band continuing to show new sides of themselves for everyone to see and hear.

On the new song, The Maine frontman John O’Callaghan says, “So often we talk and talk at lengths about how our music should sound and feel, sometimes taking months or years to finally release it. And occasionally we don’t talk much at all, write a song that feels worth sharing and share it. We did little talking when writing ‘Box’. I hope it speaks for itself, and I hope you enjoy it.””

Renforshort also explains, “I was so excited when I was asked to feature on ‘Box In A Heart’. I think The Maine are so talented and I loved the song, what it talked about, and the energy of it. I heard it once and it was stuck in my head for days. It’s a very emotional song and I can’t wait to see all of the different ways that people resonate with it.”

Now, the band prepares for their New York City “Lovely Little Weekend” event featuring their largest US headlining show to date at the sold out Pier 17, a storefront pop up shop, a sold out emo night afterparty, and two cruises on the Hudson where the band will also perform.

“Box In A Heart” is out now. Fans can now hear the new song across all digital music platforms and streaming services.