Big Loud Rock and critically acclaimed singer/songwriter HARDY have released his brand new rock single, the Joey Moi-produced “JACK.” The country superstar has previously introduced himself to the rock community with a cover of Puddle of Mudd‘s “Blurry” and his own previous rock song, “SOLD OUT.”

But with “JACK,” HARDY has unveiled his first true rock song that is built on distorted guitars, a huge hook and the lyrical storytelling that has brought him great acclaim.

“‘JACK’ was originally written before ‘SOLD OUT’, so it kind of got the ball rolling,” HARDY says. “I love the story it tells — it’s got some deep undertones about alcohol and how it can have a strong grip on people and can really bring you down. I hope people can kind of read through that lyric and understand it. It rocks, and I’m excited for the world to hear it.”

The music video for “JACK” can be found below.

After reaching #1 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart and #1 on the U.S. iTunes Rock Chart, HARDY’S previous single “SOLD OUT” also spent 22 weeks on the Spotify Global Rock Chart and in the Top 3 of VEVO’s Top Rock Videos Chart. Coming off of 50 million streams and over 5 million video views for “SOLD OUT,” the 2022 ACM Songwriter of the Year continues to reveal his impressive range and love for rock that will be heavily showcased on his upcoming output this year and early next. “I’m a huge rock ’n’ roll fan,” HARDY summarizes. “That genre has so much to do with the way that I create music.”