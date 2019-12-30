Hitmaking Singer Dimitri McDowell Shares New Song “Come On Time”

If you’re fans of well-known artists like Usher and Chris Brown, then rising singer-songwriter Dimitri McDowell may have the perfect tune for you.

McDowell is the songwriter who penned hits like Chris Brown’s “To My Bed” and Wiz Khalifa’s “Something New.” Furthermore, he’s co-written tracks for Usher, Tinashe, and Summer Walker on numerous occasions. Although Dimitri is usually behind the scenes working with your favorite artists, today, he takes a step into the spotlight. “Come on Time” is the New York-native’s debut single, fusing soul and R&B for a Christmas groove.

Back in 2016, Dimitri McDowell dropped off his “25 to Life” release. Since then, his catalog has grown drastically, obtaining features from some of R&B’s biggest names.

“This time of the year is a special time considering my birthday is the 23rd and I’ve been waiting to put out songs,” McDowell points out.

“Come On Time” is available now via Meetch Muziq. Stream it now on Spotify.