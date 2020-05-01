EXNATIONS look for “Love in the Time of Quarantine”

While we’re all stuck inside, it’s more important than ever that we take care of each other. Our routines disrupted, our grand plans put on hold, our great big world suddenly feels a lot smaller – and the little things seem to count that much more. Cooking a meal, video chatting with friends, physical affection, calling your parents, making art, solo dance parties – these little acts of love, performed for others or ourselves, make our new reality feel just a bit more normal.

Finding themselves stuck inside like everyone else, Brooklyn & Jersey City based indie pop band EXNATIONS channeled their energy into what they love most – making music. “Love in the Time of Quarantine” is an exuberant and formidable attempt to stave off the darkness of our new normal. Propelled forward by a driving rhythm section and steady swirl of synths, the song dips and rises in and out of its triumphant chorus, arriving at its universally relevant lyrical highlight “We get high / we get low / we’ve got nowhere else to go”. The group wrote + recorded the song remotely with Walter Dicristina and Mike Piacentini (Depeche Mode, Cheap Trick) at Battery Studios.

“I know I’m not alone in feeling like my whole life has been flipped upside down these past few months. I found myself spiraling into self doubt and anxiety if I wasn’t too careful. Reminding myself to choose love instead of fear became a daily effort, and out of that feeling, this song was born. Hope you love it, and it inspires you and your people to take care of each other.” – Sal Mastrocola, vocals/guitar

While we’re all stuck inside, we might as well dance.

