Judah Akers of Judah & The Lion releases new single “Dirty Converse”

The new project from the Judah & the Lion frontman comes just over a month after he launched the project and debut single, “Like It Like This.” At the end of 2019, Akers had just wrapped up a world tour in support of Judah & the Lion’s last album Pep Talks and began 2020 by taking time to write a ton of new music. Eventually he realized that the music he was making didn’t feel like it fit into the Judah & the Lion story, so he created Pink Laundry.

“I had this moment where I was making a lot of music that I loved but didn’t feel like it fit into the Judah & the Lion story. So instead of forcing something — I realized that I also just love bat shit crazy electric rock music,” explains Judah. He teamed up with engineer Drew Long and musicians Garrett Tyler (percussion) and Hannah Tyler (violin) to help bring his DIY vision to life.

“I started ‘Dirty Converse’ with this simple grooving bass line which you hear throughout the song. For some reason when I added a drum sample to the track as I was writing, it reminded me of meeting my wife for the first time. She had a white tee shirt, ripped blue jeans, and these dirty white Converse. Something about that moment I’ll never forget. We just allowed the production to be free like the writing, and to end the song with a violin/guitar solo just felt fitting to any love relationship. ” – Judah Akers