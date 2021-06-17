AVOID, a hard hitting five-piece from Seattle, has recently signed to Thriller Records releasing their first single on the freshly launched label, “HostAge At A BeAch Party”. The band created a ton of momentum and noise with their November 2020 release Burner, securing a partnership with NASCAR placing two of their songs on the video game NASCAR Heat 5. The band also landed three tracks on SiriusXM channels Octane and Liquid Metal. AVOID plans to release new music in September along with festival appearances and US touring with a full album release slated for February 2022.

AVOID

Benny School – Vocals

Nick Olson – Guitar

Luke Ryder – Guitar

Chris Echols – Bass

Paul Jaton – Drums

