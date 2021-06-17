Bob Becker started Fearless Records in 1992. He is the man behind signing and nurturing some of the biggest names in rock/punk. From the label’s inception in 1992 when he would sell local OC punk band’s records out the back of his trunk at shows through discovering and signing acts like At The Drive-In And Portugal.The Man, signing and releasing Plain White Ts and their landmark album ‘All That We Needed’ with the hit single “Hey There Delilah” and more recently, I DON’T KNOW BUT THEY FOUND ME who had a #1 Alternative track, “Leave Me Alone”. He’s the man behind signing massively successful acts like Mayday Parade, The Maine, Motionless In White, Breathe Carolina, I Prevail, The Word Alive and Pierce The Veil. He also reinvigorated the careers of the likes of August Burns Red, Underoath and Ice Nine Kills signing them to Fearless and leading the former two to Grammy nominations and the latter to their first significant radio success and a huge sales increase. He’s also the mastermind behind the multi-million selling “Punk Goes…” compilation series which spawned 17 releases over almost 2 decades.

Becker became Chairman Emeritus of Fearless at the end of 2018 following the sale of Fearless Records to Concord, still remaining close with the label and signings including the signing of The Offspring to Concord Records, gaining a #1 rock song in 2021. Bob concludes “When we sold Fearless Records to Concord Music Group five years ago, I never expected that one day I would be starting over but sometimes things just change – and that’s something you need to embrace.The one thing that hasn’t changed though is the willingness to take risks and believe in myself.” Follow Thriller Records

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Spotify

TikTok