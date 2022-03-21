One of 2021’s hottest break out bands, Seattle five-piece AVOID, have returned with a bang today with the release of double single “COWABUNGA” and “Split (Kill It)” (out now on Thriller Records). Both tracks can be found on streaming platforms HERE. “COWABUNGA” also comes accompanied by an official music video. Read about the band signing to Thriller Records HERE.

“We’re so stoked that Cowabunga is out to the world! I remember coming up with the initial idea on an acoustic guitar, it’s amazing to see what it’s turned into.” explains frontman Benny Scholl about their new release. “Split is the in-your-face ripper! We wanted to show both sides of where AVOID is going next with the singles we put out, and we feel like this really helps set the tone (along with COWABUNGA) for what you’re gonna get”.

“COWABUNGA” and “Split (Kill It)” were both premiered on SiriusXM, on Octane and Liquid Metal respectively. The new tracks set the tone for a new era for AVOID, spreading their brand of infectious hedonism and injecting some magic into the mundane. They follow the band’s last release, 2020’s ‘The Burner EP’ which spawned massive singles “ Song About James “, “HEAT” and “ HostAge At A BeAch House PArty “. To date, AVOID have clocked up over 15 million global streams and 500,000 YouTube views.

AVOID are currently on tour across the US with Fit For A King, Silent Planet and Hollow Front. Full dates below, tickets available HERE