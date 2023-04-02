As he continues to put the finishing touches on his forthcoming single “CoPilot,” Tigo B holds fans over with “All The Time.” Wasting no time after dropping “Winner,” the Carolina crooner and business owner delivers yet another sonically pleasing offering while staying true to his musical roots.

Following the launch of his restaurant Romeo’s Vegan Burgers, the Nukingsz Conglomerate / BOE recording artist credits his time spent visiting monks at Buddhist Temples in China’s Anhui Province for the new found ability to properly obtain a new level of spirituality through ancient meditation techniques. These practices have aided him tremendously in not only further developing his artistry, but jump started his journey into veganism; spawning the birth of his vegan burger brand after COVID-19 put his music career on hold.

Born Monty Faulkner in the North Carolina city of Raleigh, Tigo B is an entertainer turned entrepreneur whose notable tracks include “Vibes” and “69” with frequent collaborator Ricco Barrino as well as “Where You Come From” featuring DJ Luke Nasty and Tigo discovered his musical gift at the age of 20 during an impromptu studio session where friends encouraged him to get on the mic. Since then, he has dedicated his life to honing in on his craft and developing as a well rounded artist; spawning the release of projects ‘Return of The Artist’ (2013), ‘Rise: A Gemini Story’ (2014), ‘The Preylude’ EP (2015), ‘Playa Trap’ (2016), and ‘Better of Both Worlds’ (2019).

“Pops in particular, literally listened to everything. I’m talking from soca to reggae to classical to R&B,” Tigo states in a previous interview. Though an untrained ear may not be able to hear all the influences that inspire the music he creates, he humorously adds that “…everything but rock and country was played in my house.” His commitment to music these past few years, has awarded him the opportunity to share stages with the likes of Jeezy, Young Dolph, Wale, Moneybagg Yo, and the City Girls. With more than 2M+ collective views on YouTube and 5M+ streams on Spotify, Tigo B is just getting started.

Listen to “All The Time” after the jump via your DSP of choice and stay connected with Tigo B on social media. “CoPilot” is on the way.