Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness has released his new studio album, Tilt At The Wind No More, via Nettwerk along with new music video for “Smoke & Ribbons”, the closing track on the new album.

“‘Smoke & Ribbons’ starts as a flashback to the early days of my wife and me dating and proceeds through a series of snapshots from our 20 years together. It’s a song about the massive highs and lows we’ve shared and how they’ve added up to a beautiful life. Having my daughter Cecilia join me on any track would have been special but the fact that she chose this song really made the record for me. It was a proud moment watching her on the mic and then getting to see her eyes light up when she heard herself on the playback. I feel so fortunate that we share a passion for music and that she wanted to be a part of this album.” – Andrew McMahon

Tilt At The Wind No More, produced by recent Grammy Award-winner Jeremy Hatcher (Harry Styles, Maggie Rogers, Lizzo) and Grammy-nominated Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, K.Flay, Børns), is a nostalgia-driven record, capturing McMahon at a turning point in life (celebrating his 40th birthday and 15th wedding anniversary, raising a daughter, working through past traumas in therapy, writing a memoir, and more) that simultaneously looks excitedly to the future. The album features 11 big-hearted songs – penned alongside co-writers including King Tuff, Sammy Witte (SZA, Harry Styles), Robopop (Weezer, Joy Oladokun), Luke Niccoli (Yves Tumor, Carly Rae Jepsen), and Gregg Wattenberg & Derek Furhman (Goo Goo Dolls, Five For Fighting) – that burst with joy and lessons learned. The previously released tracks off Tilt At The Wind No More have been featured across various DSP playlists including Spotify’s New Music Friday, The New Alt, Grade A, and Alt NOW, Apple Music’s Breaking Alternative, and Amazon Music’s Alternative Hitsand Brand New Music and have received critical support from BrooklynVegan, Consequence, FLOOD Magazine, Alternative Press, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, idobi Radio and more.

TILT AT THE WIND NO MORE TRACK LISTING

2. Skywriting

3. Stars

4. Submarine

5. Built To Last

6. New Friends

7. Little Disaster

8. Last Rites

9. VHS