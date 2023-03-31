Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness has released his new studio album, Tilt At The Wind No More, via Nettwerk along with new music video for “Smoke & Ribbons”, the closing track on the new album.

 

 

“‘Smoke & Ribbons’ starts as a flashback to the early days of my wife and me dating and proceeds through a series of snapshots from our 20 years together. It’s a song about the massive highs and lows we’ve shared and how they’ve added up to a beautiful life. Having my daughter Cecilia join me on any track would have been special but the fact that she chose this song really made the record for me. It was a proud moment watching her on the mic and then getting to see her eyes light up when she heard herself on the playback. I feel so fortunate that we share a passion for music and that she wanted to be a part of this album.” – Andrew McMahon

Tilt At The Wind No More, produced by recent Grammy Award-winner Jeremy Hatcher (Harry Styles, Maggie Rogers, Lizzo) and Grammy-nominated Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves, K.Flay, Børns), is a nostalgia-driven record, capturing McMahon at a turning point in life (celebrating his 40th birthday and 15th wedding anniversary, raising a daughter, working through past traumas in therapy, writing a memoir, and more) that simultaneously looks excitedly to the future. The album features 11 big-hearted songs – penned alongside co-writers including King Tuff, Sammy Witte (SZA, Harry Styles), Robopop (Weezer, Joy Oladokun), Luke Niccoli (Yves Tumor, Carly Rae Jepsen), and Gregg Wattenberg & Derek Furhman (Goo Goo Dolls, Five For Fighting) – that burst with joy and lessons learned. The previously released tracks off Tilt At The Wind No More have been featured across various DSP playlists including Spotify’s New Music Friday, The New Alt, Grade A, and Alt NOW, Apple Music’s Breaking Alternative, and Amazon Music’s Alternative Hitsand Brand New Music and have received critical support from BrooklynVegan, Consequence, FLOOD Magazine, Alternative Press, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, idobi Radio and more.

 

TILT AT THE WIND NO MORE TRACK LISTING
2.   Skywriting
3.   Stars
4.   Submarine
5.   Built To Last
6.   New Friends
7.   Little Disaster
8.   Last Rites
9.   VHS
ANDREW MCMAHON TOUR DATES 
March 31 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction (Sold Out)
April 4 – New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall (Sold Out)
May 12 – Wilmington, DE @ The Main Hall at The Queen (Sold Out)
May 13 – Syracuse, NY @ Food Truck Battle at New York State Fairgrounds
May 14 – Portland, ME @ Aura
May 16 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
May 17 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
May 19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
May 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
May 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
May 23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
May 24 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom (Sold Out)
May 26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
May 27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival ^
June 17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^
June 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad ^
July 14 – Kansas City, MO @ KC LIVE! +
July 15 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater +
July 17 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall +
July 18 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall +
July 20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution +
July 21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues +*
July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle +*
July 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
July 25 – Irving, TX @ Sad Summer Festival ^
July 27 – Del Valle, TX @ Sad Summer Festival ^
July 28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
July 29 – Irvine, CA @ Sad Summer Festival ^
August 12 – Washington, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival ^
October 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young (with Something Corporate) ^ (Sold Out)
October 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young (with Something Corporate)^ (Sold Out)
^ indicates festival appearances
* indicates special guest The Starting Line
+ indicates special guest flor