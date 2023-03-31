MISTERWIVES usher in a new era with their incendiary, exasperated, and bold single “Out Of Your Mind,” out everywhere now via Photo Finish Records. The once technicolor days of the band are now drenched in the blackness of sacred anger, as they embrace their whole selves — especially the emotions that are hot to the touch. PAPER Magazinewho debuted the single, calls it a “pop-punk track with head-banging messages of empowerment.” (Photo by Matty Vogel)

Equipped with renewed energy, newfound creative freedom and glowing determination, MisterWives are ready to re-introduce themselves with their unapologetic anthem, “Out Of Your Mind” and reignite the five-piece in a completely new way to propel them into 2023. The latest track sees the band step out of their comfort zone, embrace uncomfortable feelings and take more artistic risks. They’re choosing both “truth” and “dare” — something they haven’t had the full autonomy to do previously. In an interview with PAPER Magazine, frontwoman Mandy Lee says, “Stepping out of our comfort zone and not masking uncomfortable feelings with arpeggiated synths and sweet progressions was a pivotal moment needed to let go of pain and anger that was no longer mine to carry, while also giving us creative freedom to not feel boxed in to what might be expected from us.”

Delving into the context of the track’s subject matter, Lee continues, “‘Out of Your Mind’ came from a time when I experienced devastating betrayal from people I trusted. This paradigm shift sent me into a deep spiral of self-doubt–one that gave weight to scathing comments and made me question whether or not it was time to give up on music.” Lee was able to channel this uncertainty into personal power, reclaiming her own self-sovereignty and full expression. She continues, “Instead of succumbing to the doubt, I finally began my journey with therapy and a new, emboldened sense of self emerged that fueled what became this album.”

Set in a rage room, the accompanying video directed by Matty Vogel sees lead singer Mandy Lee break free from the confines of harsh expectations and regain her artistic liberty. Explaining the idea and inspiration behind it, Lee says, “Heavily inspired by ‘Severance’ and ‘The Matrix,’ we wanted the ‘Out of Your Mind’ video to represent the division of your brain and unlocking parts of yourself that have been conditioned to conform.” The viewer is introduced to several versions of Mandy all existing on different planes. One is hypnotized into a lull by an industry that sets tight boundaries and strips the artist of their agency. Another version of Mandy represents her subconscious repressed pain and anger towards these confines. These multiple selves live within Mandy’s physical body that has been kept dormant and unaware of the perpetual loop in which she’s been trapped. Her pain finally wakes her up and sets her free from the restrictive limitations that she’s existed within, revealing a new era for MisterWives.

“Mandy and I wrote the concept for the video together, and it’s a really transparent and honest representation of the journey she’s been on. It was important to show that your pain can become your power and used to set yourself free, which is the crux of this song and album.” Vogel continues, “The message of ‘Out Of Your Mind’ is that you can absolve yourself from doubt, fear and pain, and convert it into empowerment. With plenty of Easter eggs and visual symbolism we are excited for this next world to unfold as the new album begins.” – Director Matty Vogel

For more info on MisterWives, please visit:

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Bandcamp | YouTube | TikTok