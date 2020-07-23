PREMIERE: Ty Trehern releases new single “The Air”

Ty Trehern is no stranger when it comes to doing things differently. Growing up in the small town of Long Beach, Mississippi, Trehern creates a dynamic, high-energy style of music with a variety of different influences, resulting in something that is as sonically fluid as it is personal.

Tomorrow, his new single “The Air,” is officially released, but here at Substream we have the premiere of the lyric video.

Trehern comments, “While working on new material, I wanted to push myself to not only create something powerful sonically but to explore certain places and topics that I hadn’t touched upon before lyrically as well. In order to accomplish that, the songs demanded very specific energy and atmosphere. With “The Air,” we were able to capture that almost immediately.”

Ty Trehern has been surrounding himself with music from an early age and released his debut EP, The Sound, in January of last year. Since then he has been nominated for “Best Local Songwriter,” “Album of the Year (The Sound EP),” and “Song of the Year (Something to Find)” by Signature Magazine and FestivalSouth while playing numerous shows such as HUBFest, the Best of the Pine Belt Musical Showcase, MOB Music Festival, and Jackson Indie Music Week.

With a full-length in the works, 2020 is set to be a big year for Ty Trehern.