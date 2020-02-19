Parkway Drive announce largest North American headlining tour to date

Australia’s highly successful and critically-acclaimed metal band Parkway Drive have just announced their largest North American tour to date. The band will be bringing out Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, and Fit For a King — making this tour one of the more stacked lineups in heavy metal this summer/fall.

For the tour, Parkway Drive promises to bring out their full production, which includes the full pyro set-up the the band has become known for.

“USA and Canada, the time has finally arrived! This tour has literally been years in the making. You wanted to see the full Parkway Drive show, this is it. Full production, full set, stacked line up, no excuses. We have been waiting, building, grinding for so long to give you guys the chance to experience this event in its full, uncompromising entirety and ladies and gentlemen, that moment has arrived,” says Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall. “You think you know what’s coming, you think you know what we are capable of, be warned. Up until this point, you have only scratched the surface. This is just the beginning. We’ll see you soon. Be ready.”

The tour will kick off on August 21st in Sacramento, California and wrap up on September 17th in Irving, Texas. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 21st at 10am local time.

Recently, Parkway Drive announced Viva the Underdogs, which is the soundtrack to the documentary film by the same name, will be released on March 27th. The album features 11 live tracks from the band’s 2019 headlining set at German heavy metal festival Wacken, while also including 3 studio tracks recorded in German; “Vice Grip”, “The Void”, and “Shadow Boxing” which features German rapper Casper.

For the documentary, Viva The Underdogs, it will cover over a decade of behind the scenes personal footage, coupled with unprecedented access to the band’s most explosive live tours and world’s biggest music festivals. The documentary is sure to give fans an honest and candid look at the impressive 15 year career of Parkway Drive

Below you will find all of the tour dates for their newly announced summer/fall tour.

Tour dates:

8/21 Sacramento, CA Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

8/23 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater

8/24 Magna, UT The Great Saltair

8/26 Broomfield, CO 1STBANK Center

8/28 St Paul, MN Myth Live

8/29 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

8/30 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! Outdoors

9/1 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

9/2 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

9/4 Worcester, MA The Palladium Outdoors

9/5 Laval, QC Place Bell

9/7 Toronto, ON Echo Beach

9/9 Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena

9/10 Baltimore, MD UMBC Event Center

9/11 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/12 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

9/14 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

9/16 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

9/17 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory