Less Than Jake, Lagwagon announce co-headlining tour

Less Than Jake have just announced their plans for a co-headlining tour of North America with Lagwagon. The tour will take place across North America and the two bands will be joined by Masked Intruder and Plasma Canvas.

Less Than Jake have just wrapped up recording their new album, which is expected to be released sometime this summer via Pure Noise Records. No release date is known at this time so it’s unclear if it will be out by the time the tour kicks off on May 8th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The tour will then wrap up on May 29th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Pre-sale tickets will become available this Friday, February 21st at 10am ET. Head here for more information on ticketing.

Tour dates:

May 8 – Milwaukee WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

May 9 – Lansing MI – The Loft

May 10 – Rochester NY – ANTHOLOGY

May 12 – Toronto ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 13 – Ottawa ON – Bronson Centre Music Theatre

May 19 – Baltimore MD – Baltimore Soundstage

May 20 – Lancaster PA – Chameleon Club

May 21 – Pittsburgh PA – Roxian Theatre

May 22 – Indianapolis IN – Deluxe At The Old National Centre

May 23 – Cincinnati OH – Bogart’s

May 24 – St. Louis MO – Red Flag

May 26 – Nashville TN – The Cowan

May 28 – Tampa FL – The RITZ Ybor

May 29 – Ft. Lauderdale FL – culture room