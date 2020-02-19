Less Than Jake, Lagwagon announce co-headlining tour

Less Than Jake have just announced their plans for a co-headlining tour of North America with Lagwagon. The tour will take place across North America and the two bands will be joined by Masked Intruder and Plasma Canvas.
Less Than Jake have just wrapped up recording their new album, which is expected to be released sometime this summer via Pure Noise Records. No release date is known at this time so it’s unclear if it will be out by the time the tour kicks off on May 8th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The tour will then wrap up on May 29th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Pre-sale tickets will become available this Friday, February 21st at 10am ET. Head here for more information on ticketing.
Tour dates:
May 8 – Milwaukee WI – The Rave / Eagles Club
May 9 – Lansing MI – The Loft
May 10 – Rochester NY – ANTHOLOGY
May 12 – Toronto ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 13 – Ottawa ON – Bronson Centre Music Theatre
May 19 – Baltimore MD – Baltimore Soundstage
May 20 – Lancaster PA – Chameleon Club
May 21 – Pittsburgh PA – Roxian Theatre
May 22 – Indianapolis IN – Deluxe At The Old National Centre
May 23 – Cincinnati OH – Bogart’s
May 24 – St. Louis MO – Red Flag
May 26 – Nashville TN – The Cowan
May 28 – Tampa FL – The RITZ Ybor
May 29 – Ft. Lauderdale FL – culture room