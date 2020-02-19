Alter Bridge announce spring headlining tour dates

On the heels of their highly successful winter headlining tour, which is wrapping up next week, Alter Bridge have announced their plans to kick off another headlining run this upcoming May.

The tour is built around the band’s appearances at Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio, Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma, and more. Alter Bridge will be continuing to tour in support of their most recent album, Walk the Sky, which was released in 2019 and features their single “Godspeed” that is currently climbing the rock radio charts.

For their spring tour, Alter Bridge will be bringing out Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia. The tour will kick off on May 1st in Atlanta, Georgia and wrap up on May 24th at Rocklahoma. Artist pre-sale begins today, February 19th, at 10am local time, with the public on-sale kicking off this Friday, February 21st, at 10am local time.

Tour dates:

5-1 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle (No Saint Asonia)

5-2 – Charlotte, NC – Epicenter Festival (AB Only)

5-4 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

5-6 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

5-7 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

5-9 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

5-10 – Destin, FL – Club LA (AB Only)

5-12 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre

5-13 – Niagara Falls, NY – Rapids Theatre

5-15 – Rama, ONTARIO – Casino Rama

5-16 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival

5-18 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

5-20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

5-21 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Pavilion

5-23 – Herrin, IL – Herrinfesta Italiana (AB Only)

5-24 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma (AB Only)

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

2-18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

2-20 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

2-21 – Lake Tahoe, NV – Montbleu Resort

2-23 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

2-24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

2-26 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

2-27 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory