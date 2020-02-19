Bright Eyes announce massive 2020 world tour

Since announcing their long-awaited reunion after a nine-year hiatus last month, fans of Bright Eyes have been waiting for more news. While the band continues to tease new music — and no word yet — the band have announced a massive world tour for 2020.
Bright Eyes will perform in Tokyo in March, and then kick off the North American leg of their world tour on May 14th in Spokane, Washington and will go coast-to-coast before wrapping up on June 20th in Queens, New York. Bright Eyes will then take their world tour overseas.
Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, February 21st at 12pm ET. Check out all of the announced tour dates below.
Tour dates:
03/23/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom – Tickets
05/14/20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory # – Tickets
05/15/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory # – Tickets
05/16/20 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple # – Tickets
05/18/20 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery # – Tickets
05/19/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic # – Tickets
05/21/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium # – Tickets
05/22/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium – Tickets
05/23/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium – Tickets
05/24/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl – Tickets
06/12/20 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium * – Tickets
06/13/20 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff * – Tickets
06/14/20 – Lewiston, NY @ Art Park * – Tickets
06/16/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks * – Tickets
06/17/20 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum * – Tickets
06/18/20 – Portland, ME @ State Theater * – Tickets
06/19/20 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall * – Tickets
06/20/20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium + – Tickets
08/14/20 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival – Tickets
08/16/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega – Tickets
08/18/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit – Tickets
08/19/20 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar – Tickets
08/21/20 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom – Tickets
08/22/20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp – Tickets
08/24/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso – Tickets
08/25/20 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk – Tickets
08/27/20 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena – Tickets
08/28/20 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle – Tickets
08/29/20 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra – Tickets
09/01/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo – Tickets
09/02/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo – Tickets
09/03/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland – Tickets
09/04/20 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street – Tickets
09/05/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute – Tickets
09/06/20 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival – Tickets
# Lavender Diamond supports
* Lucy Dacus supports
+ Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus support