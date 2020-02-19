Bright Eyes announce massive 2020 world tour

Since announcing their long-awaited reunion after a nine-year hiatus last month, fans of Bright Eyes have been waiting for more news. While the band continues to tease new music — and no word yet — the band have announced a massive world tour for 2020.

Bright Eyes will perform in Tokyo in March, and then kick off the North American leg of their world tour on May 14th in Spokane, Washington and will go coast-to-coast before wrapping up on June 20th in Queens, New York. Bright Eyes will then take their world tour overseas.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, February 21st at 12pm ET. Check out all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

05/14/20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory # – Tickets

05/15/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory # – Tickets

05/18/20 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery # – Tickets

05/19/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic # – Tickets

05/21/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium # – Tickets

05/22/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium – Tickets

05/23/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium – Tickets

05/24/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl – Tickets

06/12/20 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium * – Tickets

06/13/20 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff * – Tickets

06/14/20 – Lewiston, NY @ Art Park * – Tickets

06/16/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavillion Steel Stacks * – Tickets

06/17/20 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum * – Tickets

06/18/20 – Portland, ME @ State Theater * – Tickets

06/19/20 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall * – Tickets

06/20/20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium + – Tickets

08/14/20 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival – Tickets

08/18/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit – Tickets

08/19/20 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar – Tickets

08/27/20 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena – Tickets

09/01/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo – Tickets

09/02/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo – Tickets

09/04/20 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street – Tickets

09/05/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute – Tickets

09/06/20 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival – Tickets

# Lavender Diamond supports

* Lucy Dacus supports

+ Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus support