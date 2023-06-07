311 have announced that they will be heading out on a highly-anticipated headlining tour this upcoming fall. For the tour, special guests will be AWOLNATION and rising-rocker Blame My Youth.

The tour will kick off oon September 19th in Clive, Iowa and make stops across the country in cities like St. Louis, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and more before wrapping up in Highland, California on October 8th.

“We’re super excited to get out on the road with AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth,” shares 311 vocalist Nick Hexum.“I’m a big fan of both of those bands and we’re getting hit some towns we haven’t played in a long while. Stoked!”

Fan pre-sale tickets are on-sale now, with Spotify pre-sale tickets becoming available today at 10am local time. Bandsintown and Venue pre-sales both follow by becoming available tomorrow, June 8th, at 10am local time.

All tickets will become available this Friday, June 9th at 10am local time here.

Tour dates:

June 29 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

June 30 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up

July 1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 19 – Clive, IA – Horizon Events Center^

September 20 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center^

September 21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

September 23 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe Hammond^

September 24 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino^

September 26 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory^

September 27 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre^

September 29 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater^

September 30 – Wichita KS – WAVE^

October 1 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC^

October 4 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park^

October 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

October 7 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival*

October 8 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino**

October 22 – Pomona, CA – In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Festival: Rock 2 Freedom*

* Festival appearance

^ With AWOLNATION and Blame My Youth

** With AWOLNATION