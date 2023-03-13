Today, Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World have announced their co-headlining tour together.

Titled “The Amplified Echoes” tour, the run will consist of 29 North American dates produced by Live nation. Kicking off on July 11th in Missoula, Montana the tour finds Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World hitting stages like Red Rocks, NYC’s SummerStage, LA’s Great Theatre, and many more before wrapping up on August 26th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tickets are available beginning at 10am local time tomorrow, March 14th, as part of the Citi presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on sale at 10am local time this Thursday, March 16th.

See below for the full run of dates, as well as info on who will be closing each set as Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra rotate.

Tour dates:

Jul 11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater *+

Jul 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium +

Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater +

Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic ^

Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre +

Jul 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^

Jul 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors +

Jul 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater *+

Jul 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ^

Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

Jul 29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Aug 07 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall +

Aug 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater ^

Aug 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion +

Aug 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club *+

Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

Aug 18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Aug 19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors *^

Aug 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach ^

Aug 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park ^

Aug 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Aug 25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo *+

Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

*Not a Live Nation Date

+Jimmy Eat World Closing

^Manchester Orchestra Closing