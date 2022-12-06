Death Grips have just announced their plans to tour North America in 2023.

It’s a highly-anticipated for the band, as few bands have made quite the impact on alternative music in the way Death Grips have. Consisting of Stefan Burnett, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin, the band is equal parts abrasive, nuanced, and enigmatic.

Death Grips — despite their notoriety in their elusiveness — have carved their own way in the music industry, making a name for themselves for their signature blend of hip-hop, electronic, and hardcore in a way that has become fundamental in the current age of music.

Their headlining tour will kick off with the first leg on May 4th in Portland Oregon at Revolution hall, with stops at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium, Denver’s Ogden Theatre, and Las Vegas’s New Metal Festival. The second leg of the tour will begin in September and includes Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Steel, Chicago’s Riot Fest and more.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, December 9th at 10am local time.

Tour dates:

May 4 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall TICKETS

May 5- Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event & Convention Centre TICKETS

May 6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo TICKETS

May 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center TICKETS

May 9 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre TICKETS

May 11 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren TICKETS

May 12 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park TICKETS

May 13 – Las Vegas, NV – New Metal Festival

May 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield TICKETS

May 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium TICKETS

May 18 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory Santa Ana TICKETS

Sept 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore TICKETS

Sept 16 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

Sept 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit TICKETS

Sept 18 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall TICKETS

Sept 20 – Boston – House of Blues TICKETS

Sept 21 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel TICKETS

Sept 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer TICKETS

Sept 25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville TICKETS

Sept 26 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre TICKETS

Sept 28 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard TICKETS

Sept 29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live at the Backyard TICKETS

Sept 30 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live TICKETS

Oct 2 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans TICKETS

Oct 3 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center TICKETS

Oct 5 – Austin, TX – Emo’s TICKETS

Oct 6 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom TICKETS