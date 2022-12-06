Death Grips have just announced their plans to tour North America in 2023.
It’s a highly-anticipated for the band, as few bands have made quite the impact on alternative music in the way Death Grips have. Consisting of Stefan Burnett, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin, the band is equal parts abrasive, nuanced, and enigmatic.
Death Grips — despite their notoriety in their elusiveness — have carved their own way in the music industry, making a name for themselves for their signature blend of hip-hop, electronic, and hardcore in a way that has become fundamental in the current age of music.
Their headlining tour will kick off with the first leg on May 4th in Portland Oregon at Revolution hall, with stops at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium, Denver’s Ogden Theatre, and Las Vegas’s New Metal Festival. The second leg of the tour will begin in September and includes Brooklyn’s Brooklyn Steel, Chicago’s Riot Fest and more.
Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, December 9th at 10am local time.
Tour dates:
May 4 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall TICKETS
May 5- Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event & Convention Centre TICKETS
May 6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo TICKETS
May 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center TICKETS
May 9 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre TICKETS
May 11 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren TICKETS
May 12 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park TICKETS
May 13 – Las Vegas, NV – New Metal Festival
May 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield TICKETS
May 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium TICKETS
May 18 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory Santa Ana TICKETS
Sept 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore TICKETS
Sept 16 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
Sept 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit TICKETS
Sept 18 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall TICKETS
Sept 20 – Boston – House of Blues TICKETS
Sept 21 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel TICKETS
Sept 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer TICKETS
Sept 25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville TICKETS
Sept 26 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre TICKETS
Sept 28 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard TICKETS
Sept 29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live at the Backyard TICKETS
Sept 30 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live TICKETS
Oct 2 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans TICKETS
Oct 3 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center TICKETS
Oct 5 – Austin, TX – Emo’s TICKETS
Oct 6 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom TICKETS