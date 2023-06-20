It has been announced today the legendary bands New Order and Tears For Fears will headline the inaugural Darker Waves Festival taking place this year. The festival is making it’s debut in California on November 18th at the Huntington Beach City Beach at Huntington Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

The brand new festival will debut with an impressive lineup of legendary new wave acts, adding up to over 30 bands across three stages. The lineup will include the two aforementioned headlines alongside The B-52’s, Echo and the Bunnymen, Soft Cell, Devo, X, The Cardigans, Violent Femmes, She Wants Revenge, and many more.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list here to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, June 23rd at 10am PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23rd at 2pm PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and Ultimate VIP Tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

See the full lineup for the festival below.

VIP Tickets include preferred viewing areas, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, charging stations, festival re-entry and more. Ultimate VIP Tickets include all mentioned VIP amenities plus access to unobstructed, elevated views of both main stages with lounge seating and a private bar, dedicated VIP concierge and more. Ultimate VIP ticket holders will also receive vouchers for one complimentary locker to store personal items, one meal to enjoy from exclusive food options in the Ultimate VIP Lounge, three complimentary beverages, and a Darker Waves Festival t-shirt.

Darker Waves has partnered with Fuse Technologies to offer hotel and ticket packages with layaway payment plan options available. The following hotel resorts are conveniently located directly across from the festival entrance:

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa

The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel

Paséa Hotel & Spa

Fans that book a hotel and ticket package through Fuse Technologies here, at any of the above properties will be permitted re-entry into the festival for convenient access between the resorts and festival.