Jetty Bones spring tour arriving quickly

With the end of the first month of the new year ending, it means that it’s time for the sun to start to shine a little more, and the spring tours to start hitting the road. Starting mid-March, the twinkly-emo group, Jetty Bones, led by Ohio-based musician, Kelc Galluzzo, will be heading back out on the road in 2020 to support Tiny Moving Parts on their spring North American headliner. The band will also share the stage with Belmont and Capstan, the additional support acts.

Towards the end of last year, Jetty Bones had announced that they signed to Rise Records and plan on releasing new music in 2020.

“Growing up in Ohio, we used to have this local scene saying about how the dream was to ‘live in Ohio, start a band, then sign to Rise,’” says Kelc. “Well, 12 years later, I finally get to say that those teenage dreams are a reality,” she adds.

Jetty Bones 2020 Tour Dates Supporting Tiny Moving Parts:

3/11 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

3/12 – Ames, IA @ The Maintenance Shop

3/13 – Palatine, IL @ Durty Nellie’s *

3/14 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

3/15 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

3/17 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

3/18 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

3/19 – Amityville, NY @ Revolution Bar + Music Hall

3/20 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium – Upstairs *

3/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

3/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *

3/24 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

3/25 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

3/26 – Athens, GA @ The 40 Watt

3/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

3/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectables

3/29 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

3/31 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *

4/1 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

4/3 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

4/4 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

4/5 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

4/6 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

4/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse *

4/9 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

4/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

4/11 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

* No Belmont