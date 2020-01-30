Sofi Tukker shares moonlit visual for “Ringless”

German-American duo Sofi Tukker have shared the surrealist new music video for “Ringless.” The Taylor Tupy directed visual sees model and artist Amanda Googe take a dreamy venture across New York City. Backlit only by city lights and the moon, the clip gives viewers the chance to experience embracing a willingness to be lost.

“The ‘Ringless’ video is an exciting departure for us,” SOFI TUKKER says of the clip. “Normally, we are in our videos but for ‘Ringless’ we found the perfect artists to depict the song. A close collaborator and the designer of our EP artwork, Amanda Googe, had a plan to make a fashion film with a filmmaker named Taylor Tupy. We were all listening to the song before it was released and got inspired to merge the two different projects into one. Taylor Tupy has a dreamy aesthetic that we thought would be perfect for the track. It’s been such an exciting experience watching these other artists be inspired by our music and create within the world the song provides. Amanda is the perfect main character in the dreamy, otherworldly experience through ‘Ringless.’ We are in love with what they created.”

Director Taylor Tupy adds: “We’re incredibly grateful SOFI TUKKER gave us so much creative freedom for the Ringless video from day 1. We wanted to make a journey about a girls reflection into her own psyche, and what she’d find in herself along the way.”

Sofi Tukker has also announced a 14-date North American tour, kicking off on March 7th at M3F Festival. The tour will support NRDC, the National Resources Defense Council, in partnership with Plus1 to demand a sustainable future for everyone and to protect clean air, water and the planet. Text SOFI TUKKER to 21333 to learn how to take action in your own community with NRDC. Full tour dates can be found below.

Sofi Tukker has also been included on several big-name projects in recent month. The duo appears on the Birds Of Prey soundtrack with their song “Feeling Good.” Another track, “Good Time Girl” (featuring Charlie Barker) is the official theme song of HBO’s The New Pope starring John Malkovich.

Check out the video for “Ringless” below:

Tour Dates:

Feb 5: New York, NY @ amfAR NYFW Gala w/ Charlie Puth

Feb 13: Bogotá, Colombia @ Armando Music Hall

Feb 15: Medellín, Colombia @ La Solar Festival

Mar 7: Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival

Mar 21/22: Miami, FL @ Ultra Music Festival (Live)

Apr 1: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Apr 2: Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Apr 3: Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Apr 4: Quebec City, QC @ Impérial Bell

Apr 6: Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Apr 7: Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Apr 8: Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Apr 10: Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

Apr 11: Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Apr 12: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Apr 13: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Apr 15: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Apr 16: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Apr 21: Vilnius, Lithuania @ Loftas

Apr 22: Tallinn, Estonia @ Club Hollywood

Apr 24: St. Petersburg, Russia @ Akakao

Apr 25: Moscow, Russia @ 1930

Apr 27: Kiev, Ukraine @ Bel Etage

Apr 29: Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

Apr 30: Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

May 1: Bratislava, Slovakia @ Majestic Music Club

May 4: Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park

May 6: Sofia, Bulgaria @ Sofia Live Club

May 8: Istanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu Performing Arts Club

May 10: Tel Aviv, Israel @ Barby

Jun 20: Sheeßel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

Jun 21: Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

Jun 26: Marmande, France @ Garorock Festival​​​​​​​