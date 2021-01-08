Multi-platinum artist Jon Foreman, perhaps best known as the lead singer of Switchfoot, has just announced his upcoming solo album, Departures. The record will be released on February 12th via RE:THINK, the first label that he ever signed with. For the record, Foreman is joined by Grammy, Billboard, and AMA Award-winning vocalist Lauren Dangle, and fellow SoCal singer/songriter Madison Cunningham.

Departures was recorded at Melody League Studios in San Diego, California and produced by Foreman with additional production from Keith Tutt II (Shawn Mendes, Solange) and Aaron Redfield (Elton John, Sia). Along with the album announcement, Foreman has shared three new tracks from the LP – “Red and Gold,” “Jesus, I Have My Doubts,” and “Education” – the latter of which also comes alongside a video.

Check out the video for “Education” below or listen to all three songs via your preferred streaming service here.

Pre-orders for Departures can be found here.