After weeks of anticipation, Mod Sun has finally unveiled his collaboration with global superstar Avril Lavigne, “Flames.” The song is the latest single from his upcoming album, and is a powerful, pop-punk infused track that features emotional vocals from the two. For Lavigne, this is her first release since her 2019 album, Head Above Water.

“Avril Lavigne has one of my favorite voices in music,” says Mod Sun. “It’s so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do. This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There’s a very deep message within it.”

“Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio,” says Lavigne. “He’s an incredible artist and producer. This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with FLAMES.”

Check out the new song, “Flames,” below.

Mod Sun is also gearing up for the release of his first movie project, “Downfalls High,” with frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly. They co-wrote and directed the movie, which will be released January 15, 2021 and features Travis Barker, Chase Hudson, Sydney Sweeney and an all-star ensemble cast. The two also co-wrote the #1 Alternative Radio single “Bloody Valentine”, which was named the #1 Rock Song of 2020 by Billboard, Certified Gold in Canada and won “Best Alternative” at the 2020 MTV VMAs.