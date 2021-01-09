The New York-based boundary-pushers, Oxymorrons, have made a name for themselves in the spirit of change – building a movement from years of being told they were too rock for hip-hop, too hip-hop for rock. They boldly committed to creating music that defies these arbitrary rules of classification, which cemented the band as early pioneers in this current genre-blending and bending revolution.



The band has toured with and opened for the likes of Lupe Fiasco, Fever 333, Fishbone, Gym Class Heroes, OutKast, Envy On the Coast, Foxy Shazam, Waka Flocka, Rihanna and more. Found synergy in brand partnerships with Dr. Martens, Hot Topic, Rocawear, Microsoft, Journey’s, Taco Bell and beyond. Oxymorrons larger than life songs have been used in ads for ABC’s The Mayor and Converse, and featured on ESPN’s First Take. Over the years the band has received co-signs from Complex, VIBE, Hypebeast, Highsnobiety, Ebro Darden’s Beats 1, The Fader, Consequence of Sound, UPROXX, MTV, Alternative Press, and more.

“Green means go! So Green Vision to us is go time. It’s us putting our stamp on the world with our “new” New York rock sound. It’s a song that defines us as a whole sonicaly and image wise. It’s that real New York braggadocious shit that our city is known for. It’s Oxy – Hip-hop low end, heavy hitting drums, wailing guitars, and most importantly, swag. We here to break down genre barriers, kick down walls of what people consider rock music. Rock has evolved but it’s here to stay and so are we!!!! Get used to it!” – Oxymorrons