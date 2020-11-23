JGreen Nabs Rick Racks & Tylott TV for New “Pocket Watchin” Video

After catching a wave earlier this year, new Florida recording artist JGreen returns from a brief break with a trajectory to 2021 top spots in the release of his new song and video called “Pocket Watchin.” The new single builds a promising 2021 for the artist on the rise and creates the latest chapter in the Sunshine State’s enriched Hip Hop history.

Sparking newfound popularity at the top of the year with his buzzworthy project, 510 which includes the hit song “Teach Em Something,” the Florida recording artist plays his next hand in the year-end Tylott TV-directed visual, titled, “Pocket Watchin”. JGreen runs through the streets as a new big shot. Toting big boy toys, fresh jewelry and designer fabrics, and shares the fruits of his labor with his crew as the night falls. The latest visual shows JGreen in a new light as he sheds his past and moves forward as his own man with an undeniable flow.

The new video sets up a promising 2021 for the artist on the rise. Throughout the year, JGreen has grown into a new artist-to-watch with Dirty South backing him and his catchy new sound. For new fans, “Pocket Watchin” is the perfect jump-on point to begin following an artist destined to achieve greatness.

A Ricky Racks production. “Pocket Watchin” is available everywhere via 510 Music Group/EMPIRE. And for more on JGreen, follow him daily for up-to-the-minute news on Instagram. Watch “Pocket Watchin” now.