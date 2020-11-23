OZ Sparx Continues Hits Like His Newest Video “Dancin Wit Da D3vil”

Vibin, Slidin, N’ Connivin by fast-rising Pennsylvania rapper OZ Sparx is one of the hottest new projects of Fall 2020. It has delivered a trio of breakout hits and only continues to flourish with fan-favorites becoming the latest singles like today’s new video for the deep-cut “Dancin Wit Da D3vil.” For his new single, OZ Sparx isn’t just dropping lethally-injected raps but also playing with fire as he addresses his demons.

Directed by DJ Bey, the new visual stars OZ Sparx as a fearless new street boss ready to accept all challengers coming for the throne. Surrounded by his crew, Sparx bounces around in the freshest designers and high price jewelry with a highly-energetic appeal that today’s hip-hop is addicted to. Sparx is a natural and his popularity is quickly spreading like wildfire as he spreads outside the region like the current pandemic.

In mere months, the former AR-AB-affiliate’s latest effort has become a must-hear in today’s hip-hop. Across the 18-track project includes guest appearances by fellow hot new artists JGreen and 2KBaby. And with the guests, the latest addition spawned buzzworthy songs “Knock,” “YSL” and “Dead Bodies (Diamonds)”. With Vibin, Slidin, N’ Connivin‘s success, OZ Sparx is a 2021 artist-to-watch.

Join OZ Sparx’s journey today. “Dancin Wit Da D3vil” and the Vibin, Slidin, N’ Connivin album are available now on all DSPs via EMPIRE/510 Music Group. Along with streaming, follow OZ Sparx on Instagram for daily updates and so much more.

Watch “Dancin Wit Da D3vil” now.