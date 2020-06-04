Gatherers offer support for Black Lives Matter movement with “Massalette”

In support of the Black Lives Matter Movement, New Jersey rock band Gatherers have released a brand new single, “Massalette.”

100% of the proceeds from the single, and it’s corresponding 7″, will be donated to the following:

George Floyd Memorial Fund

Black Visions Collective

Reclaim The Block

The Bail Project

Facing History

The physical 7″, which features a b-side of Gathers’ 2019 release “Sick, Sad Heart,” can be purchased here. The song can be found via Bandcamp here.

In a statement posted on their socials, Gatherers shared:

“In this shameful absence of moral leadership from our elected officials, it’s up to all of us to look out for each other. It’s our responsibility as allies to listen, to amplify marginalized voices, to demand justice, and perhaps most importantly, to lend our hand in dismantling the institutions & cultural residue that prevent our fellow humans from living a more free & prosperous life. We must not be afraid to put in the hard work of introspection and reformation.

While there is still a long road ahead of us to lasting success in reforming and defunding law enforcement, we will engage with our shared mission of amplifying the voices of those in need and supporting those on the front line to root out injustices.“