Kent Jones Says “I Wana” Another Hit In New Song

Platinum recording artist Kent Jones makes a triumphant return today with the release of his brand-new baby-maker called “I Wana”. The Florida sensation brings the bedroom to the dancefloor with a vibrant and seductive hit produced by the award-winning 808-Ray. Trendy acts Blac Youngsta and Renni Rucci add overloading sexual chemistry from the male and female perspective.

Preparing for his anticipated new project, “I Wana” follows Jones’ January 2020 effort “Counterfeit Realities.” Established a radio-friendly sound in the past with breakout debut, “Don’t Mind.” Kent Jones’ catalog includes a laundry list of a-list acts like Lil Dicky, Ty Dolla $ign and DJ Khaled.

In support of the new single, Kent Jones drops animated artwork featuring all three stars on social media. See it below, Jones has been steadily releasing new music throughout 2020 in preparation for an anticipated project, currently in the works. For daily updates on everything Kent Jones, follow the star on Twitter.

Take a listen to the sexy new song now.