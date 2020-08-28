The Smashing Pumpkins sign to Sumerian Records + release two songs

Today, the legendary Smashing Pumpkins have announced their signing to Sumerian Records. The band announced that a new record is coming, and while no further details on the record were revealed, they did release two songs “Cyr” and “The Colour of Love.”

The record was recorded in Chicago and produced by Billy Corgan, and features founding members James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

“Cyr is dystopic folly,” front-man Corgan reveals, “one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn’t possible with faith.”

The Smashing Pumpkins also revealed a very special official performance video of “Cyr,” which was directed by Linda Strawberry and shot remotely in Chicago and Los Angeles. “This is a goth fever dream of pent up emotion – an artistic visual release attempting to create a momentary escape from the emotional black cloud hanging over all of us this year,” Strawberry explains. “A dark seduction filmed in quarantine at a social distance.”

Sumerian Records CEO and founder Ash Avildsen adds, “The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most influential, iconic and timeless bands of all time. They’ve played a huge part in my life and I can say the same for so many others in the Sumerian family. This a colossal moment for the label but most importantly, it’s the dawn of a new decade of Smashing Pumpkins music.”

Check out the two new songs below from the band.