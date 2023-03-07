Today, Peter Gabriel has revealed the details for his highly-anticipated and long-awaited North American leg of “i/o – The Tour.”
Produced by Live Nation, the freshly announced dates will find Gabriel performing in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. More dates are to be announced shortly, as according to the press release sent out, “fans should also stay tuned for future tour date announcements in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.”
“i/o – The Tour” will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.
The general onsale for “i/o – The Tour” North American leg will start Friday, March 10th at 10am Local Time here. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, March 7.
In Canada, American Express Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday March 8th at 10am local time through Thursday, March 9th at 6pm local time.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited edition gift item & more. For more information, visit here.
Tour dates:
May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
May 20 Verona, Italy Verona Arena
May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena
May 23 Paris, France Accor Arena
May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne
May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen
June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
June 8 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena
June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
June 19 London, UK The O2
June 20 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena
June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
September 8 Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre
September 9 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre
September 11 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena
September 13 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre
September 14 Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden
September 16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center
September 18 New York, New York Madison Square Garden
September 30 Chicago, Illinois United Center
October 7 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena
October 8 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena
October 11 San Francisco, California Chase Center
October 13 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum