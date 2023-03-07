Today, Peter Gabriel has revealed the details for his highly-anticipated and long-awaited North American leg of  “i/o – The Tour.”

Produced by Live Nation, the freshly announced dates will find Gabriel performing in Quebec City, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. More dates are to be announced shortly, as according to the press release sent out, “fans should also stay tuned for future tour date announcements in Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

“i/o – The Tour” will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

The general onsale for “i/o – The Tour” North American leg will start Friday, March 10th at 10am Local Time here. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, March 7.

In Canada, American Express Cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday March 8th at 10am local time through Thursday, March 9th at 6pm local time.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited edition gift item & more. For more information, visit here.

Tour dates:

May 18                         Krakow, Poland                        TAURON Arena

May 20                        Verona, Italy                             Verona Arena

May 21                         Milan, Italy                                 Mediolanum Arena

May 23                        Paris, France                             Accor Arena

May 24                        Lille, France                              Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26                         Berlin, Germany                       Waldbuehne

May 28                        Munich, Germany                     Koenigsplatz

May 30                        Copenhagen, Denmark           Royal Arena

May 31                         Stockholm, Sweden                 Avicii Arena

 

June 2                         Bergen, Norway                       Koengen

June 5                         Amsterdam, Netherlands        Ziggo Dome

June 6                         Antwerp, Belgium                    Sportpaleis

June 8                         Zurich, Switzerland                  Hallenstadion

June 10                        Cologne, Germany                   Lanxess Arena

June 12                        Hamburg, Germany                 Barclays Arena

June 13                        Frankfurt, Germany                  Festhalle

June 15                        Bordeaux, France                     Arkea Arena

June 17                        Birmingham, UK                       Utilita Arena

June 19                        London, UK                               The O2

June 20                       Nottingham, UK                       Motorpoint Arena

June 22                       Glasgow, UK                             OVO Hydro

June 23                        Manchester, UK                        AO Arena

June 25                       Dublin, Ireland                          3Arena

 

September 8               Quebec City, Quebec             Videotron Centre

September 9               Ottawa, Ontario                       Canadian Tire Centre

September 11               Toronto, Ontario                      Scotiabank Arena

September 13              Montreal, Quebec                   Bell Centre

September 14              Boston, Massachusetts           TD Garden

September 16              Philadelphia, Pennsylvania      Wells Fargo Center

September 18              New York, New York               Madison Square Garden

September 30             Chicago, Illinois                       United Center

 

October 7                    Vancouver, British Columbia   Rogers Arena

October 8                    Seattle, Washington                Climate Pledge Arena

October 11                   San Francisco, California         Chase Center

October 13                   Los Angeles, California           Kia Forum