Today, alternative-rock/scene icons The Used and Pierce the Veil have announced their plans for a massive co-headlining tour this summer.

Dubbed “The Creative Control Tour,” the epic co-headliner will kick off on May 23rd in Austin, Texas and run across North America including making stops in Toronto, Tampa, New York, Baltimore, Irvine, and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona on July 2nd.

Support for the tour will come from Don Broco for the entirety of the run, with Deathbyromy (5/23-6/10) and girlfriends (6/12-7/1) as additional support on their respected dates.

We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce the Veil. We’ve been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so fucking stoked and will see you there,” The Used share in a press release.

Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration. Our new album ‘The Jaws Of Life’ is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with The Used, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning. It’s going to be unlike any other tour we’ve done and we can’t wait to see you there. Thank you for all of your support,” Pierce the Veil add via the same press release.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 7th at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week before the general onsale begins on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time here.

.Tour dates:

Tue May 23       Austin, TX                     HEB Center at Cedar Park ^+

Wed May 24      New Orleans, LA            The Fillmore Harrah’s New Orleans ^+

Fri May 26         Tampa, FL                     Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa ^+

Sat May 27        Boca Raton, FL              Mizner Park Amphitheatre ^+

Sun May 28       St. Augustine, FL           The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^+

Tue May 30       Atlanta, GA                   Coca Cola Roxy ^+

Wed May 31      Nashville, TN                 Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^+

Fri Jun 02          Toronto, ON                  RBC Echo Beach ^+

Sat Jun 03         Baltimore, MD               Pier Six Pavilion ^+

Tue Jun 06        Richmond, VA                Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *^+

Wed Jun 07       Wallingford, CT             Oakdale Theatre ^+

Fri Jun 09          Philadelphia, PA             Skyline Stage at the Mann ^+

Sat Jun 10         Portland, ME                 Cross Insurance Arena ^+

Mon Jun 12       Asbury Park, NJ             Stone Pony Summer Stage ^#

Tue Jun 13        New York, NY                The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^#

Thu Jun 15        Bethlehem, PA               Wind Creek Event Center ^#

Fri Jun 16          Moon Twp, PA               UPMC Events Center ^#

Sat Jun 17         Cuyahoga Falls, OH       Blossom Music Center ^#

Mon Jun 19       Grand Rapids, MI           GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^#

Wed Jun 21       Cincinnati, OH               The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^#

Thu Jun 22        Madison, WI                  The Sylvee ^#

Sat Jun 24         Dallas, TX                     Fair Park *^#

Wed Jun 28       Salt Lake City, UT          The Complex (Outdoors) ^#

Thu Jun 29        Reno, NV                      Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort ^#

Sat Jul 01          Irvine, CA                      FivePoint Amphitheatre ^#

Sun Jul 02         Phoenix, AZ                   Arizona Financial Theatre ^#

 

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ With Don Broco

+ With Deathbyromy

# With girlfriends