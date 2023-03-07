Today, alternative-rock/scene icons The Used and Pierce the Veil have announced their plans for a massive co-headlining tour this summer.

Dubbed “The Creative Control Tour,” the epic co-headliner will kick off on May 23rd in Austin, Texas and run across North America including making stops in Toronto, Tampa, New York, Baltimore, Irvine, and more before wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona on July 2nd.

Support for the tour will come from Don Broco for the entirety of the run, with Deathbyromy (5/23-6/10) and girlfriends (6/12-7/1) as additional support on their respected dates.

“We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce the Veil. We’ve been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so fucking stoked and will see you there,” The Used share in a press release.

“Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration. Our new album ‘The Jaws Of Life’ is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with The Used, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning. It’s going to be unlike any other tour we’ve done and we can’t wait to see you there. Thank you for all of your support,” Pierce the Veil add via the same press release.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 7th at 10am local time until Thursday, March 9th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week before the general onsale begins on Friday, March 10th at 10am local time here.

.Tour dates:

Tue May 23 Austin, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park ^+

Wed May 24 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore Harrah’s New Orleans ^+

Fri May 26 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa ^+

Sat May 27 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheatre ^+

Sun May 28 St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^+

Tue May 30 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy ^+

Wed May 31 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^+

Fri Jun 02 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^+

Sat Jun 03 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion ^+

Tue Jun 06 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *^+

Wed Jun 07 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre ^+

Fri Jun 09 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage at the Mann ^+

Sat Jun 10 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena ^+

Mon Jun 12 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^#

Tue Jun 13 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^#

Thu Jun 15 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center ^#

Fri Jun 16 Moon Twp, PA UPMC Events Center ^#

Sat Jun 17 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center ^#

Mon Jun 19 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^#

Wed Jun 21 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^#

Thu Jun 22 Madison, WI The Sylvee ^#

Sat Jun 24 Dallas, TX Fair Park *^#

Wed Jun 28 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex (Outdoors) ^#

Thu Jun 29 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort ^#

Sat Jul 01 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre ^#

Sun Jul 02 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre ^#

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ With Don Broco

+ With Deathbyromy

# With girlfriends