After exploding on the scene in 2019 with a much-talked-about debut album. Now, the fire-starting recording artist Brando makes his return — ready to take on the jinx — with the release of his triumphant sophomore album, titled Concrete Jungle. Known for his infectious bass, Brando prepared fans for his long-awaited arrival with the release of three cuts from the album. Stream it here and on all digital streaming platforms via Bass Jungle.

Featuring Dick Twist,” “Push Somebody,” and “The King,” Brando’s new project has personality and depth, which isn’t always the case when it comes to bass culture. The 12-track collection takes what the single teased to greater heights, Brondo inserting cues across the LP which breeds a feeling of overarching connection within, rather than this seeming like a variety pack of singles stitched together for the sake of it.

If you aren’t familiar with Brando’s previous work, Concrete Jungle is the perfect origin point for newfound fans. Selling out shows across the U.S., Brando has accumulated millions of views across all digital streaming platforms. The latest release is a must-hear and a bonafide chart-topping accomplishment in no time.

Check out the full album below and follow Brando on social media.