Oakland’s own Maybach Stank, also known as Pierre Rushing, may be behind the wall right now, but that won’t stop his grind as he releases a new music video for his latest single “Ace Boogy.” Stream it now via own imprint.

Directed by Zero Creationz, behind bars, Maybach is a testament that people can accomplish any goal despite their set-backs. The song and visual follows previously released singles “Run It Up” and “Put Some Respect On My Name,” which all appear on the thriving artist’s latest album, Appeal Season 2. For newfound fans, “Ace Boogy” and Appeal Season 2 is the perfect origin point to hop on the Maybach Stank bandwagon.

Watch Maybach Stank’s “Ace Boogy” music video below, and afterward, follow him on social media.