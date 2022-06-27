The 16-year-old U.K. sensation Donatella is an unstoppable prodigy with a lot of success on the way. After creating a buzz in today’s dance scene, the emerging star drops her first-ever single, titled “What Do I Do Now?,” out now via Create Music. Stream it here.

The video is a natural accompaniment to the audio side of the experience, which is its own distinctively crafted adventure. Simultaneously energizing and sedating, the single articulate a balance between the realms of deep house, alt-pop, and electronic. The design articulates both the values of Donatella as an artist – putting quality and integrity above everything else and not giving up until a project is the best it can be – as well as a genre-hybrid element that delivers appeal to a wider audience.

The idea behind the song was born out of the solitude of the pandemic era, Donatella taking advantage of a unique time in human history, her efforts now having changed the course of her musical life for good and for the better.

Donatella fills a void that is needed in the EDM and dance space: more representation from artists of color. Her presence plays an influential role in a larger movement to shake up the diversity of artists in the scene, using her platform to empower others who may have been historically disadvantaged to see that what they may assume isn’t possible can indeed be achieved.

Check out Donatella’s debut below and follow her on social media for daily updates and more.