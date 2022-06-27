The success of this year’s previous single, “Pé Is Not Dead!,” prepared Jimmy Pé‘s new album Puzzle to be a must-hear. Now, with the new album out, Jimmy previews the project with the release of the new high-energy house single, titled “Booty Pop.” Watch it below and stream it now via Universal Music.

In the new visual, Jimmy Pé and his worldwide electronic sound is a melting pot of satire, provocation, sex, and violence, all unfolding at a fast-paced rate. Another pairing between Jimmy Pé and Saymon Seris, the two make a perfect team as they elevate Jimmy’s appeal to superstar status.

Featuring “Booty Pop,” Puzzle is a five-song project that showcases Jimmy’s genius-level creativity from beginning to end. The EP captures the party-centric, house-inspired sound that epitomizes the edgy-suave personality traits of Jimmy, qualities that make him irresistibly alluring and outstanding as an electronic artist. Perfect for the summertime fun, the project features a well-rounded balance of songs all of which are infused with a vibrant, colorful house sound that triggers the listener to let loose and have fun.

Watch the new visual for “Booty Pop” below.