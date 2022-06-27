SexPays is a runaway train right now with the release of an overabundance of new music. Keeping the good times going, the new star crashes Charli XCX’s new single, “Crash,” with the release of his version from a basement set at Webster Hall. Following his previously-released single “ClubKiller9000,” the fifth release from the New York native is a tasty groove over melodic layers. SexPays doesn’t play it safe, many pieces of content pushes the limits of what’s allowed on DSPs, takedowns not being new to the artist who is fiercely dedicated to his vision of this alias at all costs.

The remix has multi-generational appeal intrinsically built into it, its blend of house influences from the ‘golden era of house’ mixed with samples and effects from our digital era renders an aura all it’s own – an intentional action from the quasi-anonymous solo DJ. The new mix resurfaces SexPays underground wave that brought him the fame he has today, which generates over 100,000 streams across all digital streaming platforms.

He has no plans of slowing down. “Crash” will be followed by more new releases from the buzzing artist as he plans to ascend to the top of the current dance scene. His music provides punctual basslines on a hypnotic platform that eases the listener, allowing the track to excel. Now is the perfect time to get familiar with SexPays and join the bandwagon. After the stream, follow the star on social media for up-to-the-minute news and more.

Stream the “Crash” remix below.