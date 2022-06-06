Selection of the movie is a complex procedure every so often. It seems impossible to find a film that matches all your preferences. Yet, if you like action and are into gambling, we might have a little something for you. Playing gives a certain kind of excitement, but movies provide an entirely different type of enjoyment. People can see all the glam and glitz of this industry, which has a mystical but magnificent atmosphere at the same time.

Doesn’t matter whether you are a newbie, who just started to learn how to play with a no deposit bonus, or a high roller with several tricks up the sleeve. You’ll be captivated by the movies from our top-6 list. They grip your attention by showing breathtaking biopics about well-known gamblers or taking you on the ride to the shabby underworld of card counting. While watching, you can take some tactics into account and use them later at a new no deposit casino to raise a good sum. Anyway, you’ll have wonderful leisure with the best film classics, so let’s dive in!

Rain Man (1988)

Berry Levinson, the director of the film, made the legendary picture that is still number one for plenty of viewers. Charlie Babbit, played by Tom Cruise, is the main character – he’s arrogant and audacious, while his older brother is the complete opposite. Dustin Hoffman plays an autistic man but with a special feature – he’s highly intelligent, which comes in a hand for Charlie as he starts to use him as a card counter at a Blackjack casino.

On the surface, Rain Man shows how undefined the border of legal is in the Vegas city, which is always involved in a seedy spivvery. Yet, once we dive deeper, we can find genuine thoughts – family importance and the agility of a human mind.

Fear and Loathing in Las-Vegas (1998)

Originally, the story was written in the form of a novel, but later Tery Gilliam decided to make it one of the best movies about gambling. Hunter S. Thompson goes on a road trip to Western America. However, psychedelic stuff embellishes the journey. Johnny Depp, who plays the main character, has a company – his wacky lawyer. They spend the whole sum that was given to them by the magazine to cover a sporting event, and aim to find “the American dream”. Yet, they meet the “Sin-City” that puts a spoke in their wheel such as frequent showdowns with the police, drug dealers, etc.

Croupier (1998)

One of the British movies about gambling that got in the range of classics. It tells the story of a simple writer named Jack Manfred who lives in London. He doesn’t make enough money for a living and, for that reason, becomes a croupier. Not long after the shabby underworld of gambling swallows him and Manfred, played by Clive Owner, starts to process illegal deals and cooperate with criminals which causes him lots of professional and personal problems. Apartness from Las Vegas and the fancy world makes this film so special and reveals the true picture of it.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Eleven shows gambling from the other side. In this film, we can see that Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney, loses 25 Blackjack hands – the house always wins, doesn’t it? Although all the troubles, Danny goes out of the prison and brings some of the riskiest but most dexterous players together. He plans to organize the biggest hijacking ever, the target is the most famous and money-packed casinos in Las Vegas. When all is set, the win is guaranteed, isn’t it?





Casino Royale (2006)

Everyone has heard about these casino gambling movies. James Bond is probably the most famous character in this genre. In Casino Royal, Daniel Craige plays a man who has no chance to lose because otherwise the whole international security will be compromised by the most dangerous terrorist in the world. His opponent in the game is Le Chiffre who is a banker and a puppet of the assassinator. They meet in Montenegro to play the slots of Texas Hold’em. Casino Royale includes all the Bond-movies necessities: wealth, risk, human agility, and fighting.

21 (2008)

Rober Luketic made a movie based on a true story about gambling temptation. The main character is Ben Campbell – he’s into medicine and desperately wants to become a doctor, but needs a scholarship for his dream to come true. Here he finds help from his math professor, who says that Ben has excellent abilities to work with figures and mind agility. Therefore, the young boy joins a secret club, with which he goes to Vegas later. Yet, the American dream isn’t as perfect as it seems. Boys get addicted to money and hedonism, they fight and betray each other, turning their lives upside down.





