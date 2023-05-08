Popular EDM acts Jakk’d, Hawd Hitta, NoBueno, and $on-$hine host a friendly gathering filled with infectious dance-ready sound and groove in preparation for the upcoming album in the new single called “Check This Out.” “We wanted to collaborate with our friends and day ones as we step into a new chapter of our Jakk’d project,” says Jakk’d’s Mike Dean.

VJay of Jakk’d continued: “There is no better feeling than having an arsenal of music ready to go for 2023 and beyond with one of your best friends.”

“Check This Out” is s the first release for HAWD HITTA since September. It’s noted that he’s coming off a US cross-country tour and is back for more. Co-produced by all parties, the single delivers with vocals chopped into perfect position in sections over an upbeat rhythm and it goes on to groove along a strong bassline, as well as an irresistible brass layer sprinkled perfectly throughout, which all builds to a fake-out drop that will have listeners dancing instantly. For the song’s collaborators, “Check This Out” was an unforgettable experience that they wouldn’t miss for the world, Hawd Hitta explained:

“I want to thank God for the opportunity to release tunes and hit the music scene ‘hawd’ with some of my closest friends as well as the chance to really go as a group to the next level with the SEARCH PARTY RECORDS label. The future is looking amazing for everyone involved in this project; from huge collabs to shows and even another tour, those BIG things are coming later this year for all of us.”

“I just wanted to bring a different vibe and be inspired to finally get back into music. With a group of friends I consider family. I played drums for 9 years in multiple different styles of music. House music brought my soul back and I wanted to give back what it gave to me. A sense of peace, love, and finding harmony. I brought the Trumpets and heavy techno style bass to the track. We wanted to bring something very different to the table. With “CHECK THIS OUT” I believe we did just that,” said $on-$hine.

The new track is dropping just in time for the summer, and these artists have come together perfectly on this track to deliver the energy needed for this summer. For newfound fans, “Check It Out” is the perfect origin point to begin following Jakk’d, Hawd Hitta, NoBueno, and $on-$hine on respective social media for daily updates and so much more.

