Last month, Balance and Composure surprised fans with Too Quick to Forgive — their first collection of new music since 2017, and was the first sign of life in years from the critically-acclaimed rock darlings from Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Freshly signed to Grammy-nominated producer Will Yip’s label, Memory Music, Balance and Composure sound more assured and adventurous than ever with the two emotionally-vulnerable tracks, “Savior Mode” and “Last to Know.”

Now in a new video directed by Dessie Jackson, the haunting melody in “Last to Know” is brought to life through bursts of delicate and intense mixed media imagery.

“Dessie is the most talented person I know and my favorite artist. I am so amazed at what she created here,” Balance and Composure’s vocalist and guitarist Jon Simmons says. “I was quite nervous to tell her the song is 6 and a half minutes long, but she was eager to take on the challenge. I was blown away when she showed me the final product.”

“I’ve never been more proud to present something to the world,” he finishes.

Balance and Composure will celebrate the release of Too Quick To Forgive with their first shows since 2019. Three of the five gigs have already sold out, and there are very few tickets left for their shows in Los Angeles 6/23 and New York 7/8. Having one of the last decade’s best alternative rock bands back and producing their best music yet has ignited an excitement amongst fans and newcomers alike, ensuring that these shows will be the welcome back celebration that Balance and Composure so rightfully deserve.