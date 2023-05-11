Little Hurt reclaims his title as the king of indie-pop with the fun and infectious new single, “I Can Do Better Than You.”

Little Hurt is back with a brand new music video for their latest single “I Can Do Better Than You,” and it’s premiering exclusively through Substream Magazine. The video was directed by Kyle Vorbach, who has worked with artists like the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, and Jagwar Twin.

The upbeat energy of the song is evident from the start, and it’s clear that this was a fun one to write. According to Little Hurt (Colin Dieden), “Sometimes writing songs feels like a regular job, but the upbeat energy flowed from the start. There is something truly cathartic about just putting yourself into a song and letting it fly.”

The video perfectly captures that same energy, and as Little Hurt explains, “When we were talking about this video we went through a few different concepts but ultimately we landed on the idea that we wanted it to just be pure energy. We wanted people to have fun watching it, and feel good. Not have to overthink it, just be in the moment.”

Director Kyle Vorbach took that idea and ran with it, creating a video that is bursting with color and energy. “Colin called me in the middle of the night and said he had the idea for ‘I Can Do Better Than You’ figured out. He said ‘color and energy.’ So we did just that—we shot in a location in LA where the ceiling is entirely comprised of colored LED panels, and in post-production we saturated every shot as much as is physically possible. The end result is some visuals that are as arresting as the song is.”

The result is a music video that perfectly complements the song’s catchy melody and relatable lyrics. Little Hurt has always had a talent for writing songs that speak to the human experience, and “I Can Do Better Than You” is no exception. It’s a song about the end of a relationship, and the desire to move on and find something better.

The new album Lovely Hours is set to release on Friday, May 12th, and fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival. If “I Can Do Better Than You” is any indication, it’s sure to be a hit. The single and album are available for pre-order now. don’t forget to share your thoughts on the song by tweeting @littlehurt on Twitter.