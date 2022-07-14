DC’s B-Jay Banks taps fellow rising star Dell Fargo for the visual release of their new UK Drill-inspired hit “Pounds.” The DeshayTheLegend-directed music video shows the two new stars discussing street politics in a local housing community with tag-team raps — surrounded by love. Stream it here via Banknote Enterprises LLC.

“Pounds” appears on B-Jay Banks’ January album Everybody Can’t Go, the same project that featured standout tracks “Ok” and “A Man Has No Name.” B-Jay is best known for his breakout 2000s song, “Let You Down.” For newfound fans, “Pounds” is the perfect origin point to become a fan of the new star as he prepares for a skyrocketing ascension to the mainstream landscape in 2022.

Watch the new video for “Pounds” here, and afterward, follow B-Jay Banks on social media for daily updates and more.