Boasting a unique sound that blends Pop, R&B, and Soul, rising star stayathomedad has accumulated over 500,000 streams across all streaming platforms and capitalizing on his biggest year yet in 2022 with his latest release, titled “Work Sucks.” In the new single and music video, the Orlando native recreates the slapstick humor inspired by the popular comedic television series The Office. The Pop-driven track delivers a catchy ready for the top of the charts following his acclaimed 2021 release, Sweet. Stream it now.

The Rasneek-produced track was inspired by stayathomedad’s wife, who works a regular job. He explains: “My wife came home from work one day, opened the door and just yelled. She then closed the door and proceeded to punch the air like Tre Styles in Boyz N The Hood. That’s when the concept was born. This record is a sign of the times we’re in on this rock hurling through space.”

“Work Sucks” is slated to appear on stayathomedad’s upcoming album, Music4YourMom, which is scheduled to drop late-2022. Formerly known as Awkward Shaman, the new artist’s credits include signing a writing deal with T.I.’s Grand Hustle imprint and sharing the stage with big names like the King of the South and Russ. Now a family man, the once known awkward shaman is now stepping in full confidence and grace as a stay-at-home dad making music for himself and others.

Watch the new video below, and afterward, follow the new star on social media.