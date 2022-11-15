Fresh off the heels of her recent tour with Stevie Nicks, Vanessa Carlton has announced her 2023 headlining tour, dubbed the “Future Pain Tour.” The tour will be Carlton’s first headlining U.S. tour in five years.

“Future Pain” is a single off of Carlton’s latest album, Love Is An Art, which was released back in 2020 and produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). Love Is An Art explores the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It’s that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion that Carlton analyzes from all angles on Love Is An Art, from romantic, to parental, to the friends that hold us up and the leaders that repeatedly let us down.

The “Future Pain tour” will kick off on March 1st in Annapolis Maryland and run cross country, stopping in Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more cities before wrapping up on April 9th in Denver, Colorado. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 18th and can be purchased here.

Tour dates:

March 1 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage

March 2 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

March 3 Philadelphia, PA City Winery

March 4 Boston, MA City Winery

March 6 New York, NY City Winery

March 7 New York, NY City Winery

March 8 Homer, NY Center For The Arts

March 10 Toronto, ON The Drake

March 11 Pittsburgh, PA Jergel’s

March 12 Ann Arbor, MI The Ark

March 14 Chicago, IL City Winery

March 15 Chicago, IL City Winery

March 17 Cincinnati, OH Ludlow Garage

March 18 Nashville, TN City Winery

March 19 Atlanta, GA City Winery

March 21 New Orleans HOB Parish

March 22 Houston, TX The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

March 24 Austin, TX Antone’s

March 25 Dallas, TX Cambridge Room

March 29 San Diego, CA Casbah

March 30 Los Angeles, CA Roxy

March 31 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

April 1 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

April 3 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios

April 4 Seattle, WA Triple Door

April 6 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

April 7 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

April 9 Denver, CO The Soiled Dove