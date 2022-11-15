Fresh off the heels of her recent tour with Stevie Nicks, Vanessa Carlton has announced her 2023 headlining tour, dubbed the “Future Pain Tour.” The tour will be Carlton’s first headlining U.S. tour in five years.

“Future Pain” is a single off of Carlton’s latest album, Love Is An Art, which was released back in 2020 and produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). Love Is An Art explores the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It’s that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion that Carlton analyzes from all angles on Love Is An Art, from romantic, to parental, to the friends that hold us up and the leaders that repeatedly let us down.

The “Future Pain tour” will kick off on March 1st in Annapolis Maryland and run cross country, stopping in Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more cities before wrapping up on April 9th in Denver, Colorado. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 18th and can be purchased here.

Tour dates:

March 1          Annapolis, MD           Rams Head On Stage
March 2          Alexandria, VA           The Birchmere
March 3          Philadelphia, PA        City Winery
March 4          Boston, MA                City Winery
March 6          New York, NY            City Winery
March 7          New York, NY            City Winery
March 8          Homer, NY                 Center For The Arts
March 10        Toronto, ON               The Drake
March 11        Pittsburgh, PA            Jergel’s
March 12        Ann Arbor, MI             The Ark
March 14        Chicago, IL                City Winery
March 15        Chicago, IL                City Winery
March 17        Cincinnati, OH           Ludlow Garage
March 18        Nashville, TN             City Winery
March 19        Atlanta, GA                City Winery
March 21        New Orleans             HOB Parish
March 22        Houston, TX              The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
March 24        Austin, TX                  Antone’s
March 25        Dallas, TX                  Cambridge Room
March 29        San Diego, CA           Casbah
March 30        Los Angeles, CA        Roxy
March 31        San Francisco, CA     Great American Music Hall
April 1             Petaluma, CA             Mystic Theatre
April 3             Portland, OR              Mississippi Studios
April 4             Seattle, WA                Triple Door
April 6             Boise, ID                    Treefort Music Hall
April 7             Salt Lake City, UT      Urban Lounge
April 9             Denver, CO                The Soiled Dove