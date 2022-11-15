Fresh off the heels of her recent tour with Stevie Nicks, Vanessa Carlton has announced her 2023 headlining tour, dubbed the “Future Pain Tour.” The tour will be Carlton’s first headlining U.S. tour in five years.
“Future Pain” is a single off of Carlton’s latest album, Love Is An Art, which was released back in 2020 and produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips). Love Is An Art explores the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. It’s that constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion that Carlton analyzes from all angles on Love Is An Art, from romantic, to parental, to the friends that hold us up and the leaders that repeatedly let us down.
The “Future Pain tour” will kick off on March 1st in Annapolis Maryland and run cross country, stopping in Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and many more cities before wrapping up on April 9th in Denver, Colorado. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, November 18th and can be purchased here.
Tour dates:
March 1 Annapolis, MD Rams Head On Stage
March 2 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere
March 3 Philadelphia, PA City Winery
March 4 Boston, MA City Winery
March 6 New York, NY City Winery
March 7 New York, NY City Winery
March 8 Homer, NY Center For The Arts
March 10 Toronto, ON The Drake
March 11 Pittsburgh, PA Jergel’s
March 12 Ann Arbor, MI The Ark
March 14 Chicago, IL City Winery
March 15 Chicago, IL City Winery
March 17 Cincinnati, OH Ludlow Garage
March 18 Nashville, TN City Winery
March 19 Atlanta, GA City Winery
March 21 New Orleans HOB Parish
March 22 Houston, TX The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
March 24 Austin, TX Antone’s
March 25 Dallas, TX Cambridge Room
March 29 San Diego, CA Casbah
March 30 Los Angeles, CA Roxy
March 31 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
April 1 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
April 3 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios
April 4 Seattle, WA Triple Door
April 6 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall
April 7 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
April 9 Denver, CO The Soiled Dove